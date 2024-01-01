rawpixel
In Sierra Leone, fish food is produced locally in cooperation with local associations. Using byproducts of cassava and with other nutrients added for fish health, the mix is then sold to the fish farms.This market relationship is an example of a sustainable partnership for economic development. Credit: Michael Duff for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

In Sierra Leone, fish food is produced locally in cooperation with local associations. Using byproducts of cassava and with other nutrients added for fish health, the mix is then sold to the fish farms.This market relationship is an example of a sustainable partnership for economic development. Credit: Michael Duff for USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

