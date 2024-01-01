https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048760Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIn Sierra Leone, fish food is produced locally in cooperation with local associations. Using byproducts of cassava and with other nutrients added for fish health, the mix is then sold to the fish farms.This market relationship is an example of a sustainable partnership for economic development. Credit: Michael Duff for USAID. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048760View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2001 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIn Sierra Leone, fish food is produced locally in cooperation with local associations. Using byproducts of cassava and with other nutrients added for fish health, the mix is then sold to the fish farms.This market relationship is an example of a sustainable partnership for economic development. Credit: Michael Duff for USAID. Original public domain image from FlickrMore