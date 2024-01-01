rawpixel
Acting Secretary Gaynor Tours the U.S. Capitol Washington, D.C. (January 17, 2021) Acting Homeland Security Secretary Pete Gaynor and Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller tour the U.S. Capitol building and interact with National Guard Soldiers assigned to ensure security ahead of the Presidential Inauguration. Original public domain image from Flickr

4048772

