ICE Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony

WASHINGTON - Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, Deputy Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Sarah Saldaña, joined with leaders from DHS and across law enforcement to participate in the ICE Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2015. The ICE Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony is part of National Police Week, held annually to honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement professionals, including members of DHS who lost their lives in the line of duty. Official DHS photo by Jetta Disco. Original public domain image from Flickr