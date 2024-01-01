rawpixel
Acting Sec. Kevin McAleenan visits members of the Transportation Security Administration at the Miami International Airport and also discussed security measures with personnel, June 6, 2019. (DHS photo by Tara Molle/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048793

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

