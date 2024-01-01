https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048796Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the One World Trade Center and the 9-11 memorial with the names of the victims. Original public domain image from Flickr MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4048796View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5504 x 8256 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of the One World Trade Center and the 9-11 memorial with the names of the victims. Original public domain image from Flickr More