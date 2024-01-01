2020 Capitol Christmas Tree with Lights

The 2020 #USCapitol Christmas Tree was chosen from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests and is sponsored by the Colorado Congressional Delegation led by U.S. Senator Michael Bennet.



The Architect of the Capitol (AOC) selects the annual #CapitolChristmasTree in consultation with the United States Forest Service. This year's selection, a 55-foot Engelmann spruce, was harvested on November 5 and arrived at the U.S. Capitol on November 20 after traveling cross-country by truck. Upon arrival at the U.S. Capitol, the AOC Capitol Grounds and Arboretum team secured the tree and decorated it with thousands of handcrafted ornaments from the people of Colorado.



The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is a time-honored tradition of more than 50 years. Starting December 2, it will be lit from nightfall until 11 p.m. each evening through Christmas. Original public domain image from Flickr