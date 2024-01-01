rawpixel
Venus Flytrap at the U.S. Botanic GardenSee the Venus Flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) at the U.S. Botanic Garden. Original…
Venus Flytrap at the U.S. Botanic Garden
See the Venus Flytrap (Dionaea muscipula) at the U.S. Botanic Garden. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
