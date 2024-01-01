Third Design of Statue of Freedom

Sculptor Thomas Crawford's third design for the Statue of Freedom was approved by Secretary of War Jefferson Davis in April 1856.



This design features a classical female figure with long, flowing hair wearing a helmet with a crest composed of an eagle’s head and feathers. The helmet is encircled by nine stars. She wears a classical dress secured with a brooch in¬scribed “U.S.” Over it is draped a heavy, flowing, toga-like robe fringed with fur and decorative balls. Her right hand rests upon the hilt of a sheathed sword wrapped in a scarf; in her left hand she holds a laurel wreath of victory and the shield of the United States with 13 stripes. Ten bronze points tipped with platinum are attached to her headdress, shoulders, and shield for protection from lightning. She stands on a cast-iron pedestal on a globe encircled with the motto E Pluribus Unum (Out of many, one).



Learn more about the design of the Statue of Freedom. Original public domain image from Flickr