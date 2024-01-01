rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048825
Elevation, Revised Dome Design 1859 Elevation, Revised Dome Design for U.S. Capitol Pen, Ink and watercolor by Thomas U.…
Elevation, Revised Dome Design 1859 Elevation, Revised Dome Design for U.S. Capitol Pen, Ink and watercolor by Thomas U. Walter, 1859. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048825

View CC0 License

