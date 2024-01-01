rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048859
Israeli tanks on the Golan Heights during the Arab-Israeli War - David Rubinger/CORBIS. From the booklet "President Nixon…
Israeli tanks on the Golan Heights during the Arab-Israeli War - David Rubinger/CORBIS. From the booklet "President Nixon and the Role of Intelligence in the 1973 Arab-Israeli War.". Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048859

View CC0 License

