This glass reduces rather than magnifies. Cartographers often produced a final map at 50-75 percent of its draft size, and…
This glass reduces rather than magnifies. Cartographers often produced a final map at 50-75 percent of its draft size, and this tool allowed them to visualize how their draft line work would appear at the final size. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
ID : 
4048860

View CC0 License

