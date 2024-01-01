rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4048861
A simple plate of cheese, crackers and carrots is set for for the table setting. Original public domain image from Flickr
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A simple plate of cheese, crackers and carrots is set for for the table setting. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4048861

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A simple plate of cheese, crackers and carrots is set for for the table setting. Original public domain image from Flickr

More