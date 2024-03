The United States Flag Flies at Half-Staff Atop the White House

The United States flag flies at half-staff atop the White House Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in solemn respect for the victims of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. President Donald J. Trump issued a proclamation Sunday ordering that U.S. flags be flown at half-staff until sunset August 8, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour). Original public domain image from Flickr