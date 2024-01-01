rawpixel
Vice President Pence in Bedford, VirginiaVice President Mike Pence greets veterans in Bedford, Virginia ahead of the D-Day…
Vice President Pence in Bedford, Virginia
Vice President Mike Pence greets veterans in Bedford, Virginia ahead of the D-Day 75th Anniversary Ceremony, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4049053

View CC0 License

Vice President Pence in Bedford, Virginia
Vice President Mike Pence greets veterans in Bedford, Virginia ahead of the D-Day 75th Anniversary Ceremony, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen). Original public domain image from Flickr

