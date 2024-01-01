https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049053Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVice President Pence in Bedford, VirginiaVice President Mike Pence greets veterans in Bedford, Virginia ahead of the D-Day 75th Anniversary Ceremony, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4049053View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadVice President Pence in Bedford, VirginiaVice President Mike Pence greets veterans in Bedford, Virginia ahead of the D-Day 75th Anniversary Ceremony, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen). Original public domain image from FlickrMore