The White House Grounds Covered in Snow on January 13, 2019
Snow-covered red roses are seen in the Rose Garden of the White House Sunday, January 13, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4049152

View CC0 License

Snow-covered red roses are seen in the Rose Garden of the White House Sunday, January 13, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour). Original public domain image from Flickr

