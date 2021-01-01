https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049253Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract shape badge, colorful badge, geometric design set, vectorMorePremiumID : 4049253View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 12.57 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontAbstract shape badge, colorful badge, geometric design set, vectorMore