https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049273Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextOur vision template sticker, red retro badge, geometric design vectorMorePremiumID : 4049273View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.48 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.48 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.48 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontOur vision template sticker, red retro badge, geometric design vectorMore