https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4049286Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAbstract retro template clipart, be creative geometric design vectorMorePremiumID : 4049286View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.5 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.5 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 12.5 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Fredoka One by Milena BrandaoDownload Fredoka One fontAbstract retro template clipart, be creative geometric design vectorMore