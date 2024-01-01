President Barack Obama holds a conference call with advisors to discuss the Aurora, Colorado shootings, during the motorcade ride to Palm Beach International Airport in Palm Beach, Fla., July 20, 2012.

Briefing the President by phone are FBI Director Robert Mueller, Chief of Staff Jack Lew, and John Brennan, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism.



(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)



This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr