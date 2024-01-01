President Barack Obama dances with First Lady Michelle Obama in the Blue Room of the White House prior to an "In Performance at the White House" series concert honoring songwriters Burt Bacharach and Hal David, May 9, 2012.

During the concert the President presented Bacharach and Eunice David, on behalf of her husband, with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.



(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)



