rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050785
Clergy watch as the President's motorcade prepares to depart the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the West Bank, March…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Clergy watch as the President's motorcade prepares to depart the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the West Bank, March 22, 2013.

(Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy)

This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050785

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Clergy watch as the President's motorcade prepares to depart the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, the West Bank, March 22, 2013.

More