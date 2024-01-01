https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050789Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTo the market. In Kparigu, young men take the family crop to sell in the market. (USAID/A. Kauffeld). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4050789View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2318 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4928 x 3264 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTo the market. In Kparigu, young men take the family crop to sell in the market. (USAID/A. Kauffeld). Original public domain image from FlickrMore