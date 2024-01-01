https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFlag Raising CeremonyThe President’s Own Marine Band performs during a flag raising ceremony in honor of Flag Day Sunday, June 14, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4050837View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 1667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFlag Raising CeremonyThe President’s Own Marine Band performs during a flag raising ceremony in honor of Flag Day Sunday, June 14, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour). Original public domain image from FlickrMore