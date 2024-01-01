rawpixel
Flag Raising Ceremony
The President’s Own Marine Band performs during a flag raising ceremony in honor of Flag Day Sunday, June 14, 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050837

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

