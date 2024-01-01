rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050849
Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence at the Western WallVice President Mike Pence prays Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence at the Western Wall
Vice President Mike Pence prays Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050849

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence at the Western Wall
Vice President Mike Pence prays Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem. (Official White House Photo by D. Myles Cullen). Original public domain image from Flickr

More