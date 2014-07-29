July 29, 2014: "Sometimes you get lucky as a photographer. The President was greeting the crowd outside Arthur Bryant's Barbeque in Kansas City. As he began talking to a young boy, actually giving him some life advice, someone's smart phone briefly illuminated the President's face. Without this light, the photograph wouldn't have been nearly as successful."

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)



