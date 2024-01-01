https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050903Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSomali Youth Learners Initiative Teacher Training. Teacher training in Mogadishu and Garowe. Our Somali Youth Learners Initiative (SYLI) aims to support the next generation of Somali leaders by expanding access to quality secondary education opportunities for over 160,000 youth.Photo Credit: USAID/ Somalia. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4050903View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 905 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2641 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4757 x 3589 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSomali Youth Learners Initiative Teacher Training. Teacher training in Mogadishu and Garowe. Our Somali Youth Learners Initiative (SYLI) aims to support the next generation of Somali leaders by expanding access to quality secondary education opportunities for over 160,000 youth.Photo Credit: USAID/ Somalia. Original public domain image from FlickrMore