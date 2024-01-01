Maasai women at USAID literacy event. In Tanzania, USAID's Empowerment through Literacy Education Access Project (E-LEAP) helps adult Maasai women learn basic Swahili literacy skills, which allows them to have greater access to essential skills. Currently funded through our Education Sector, led by Tom LeBlanc, this program partners with Mwedo (Maasai women development organization) and began in 2007 with 150 Maasai women. Currently, USAID's program has empowered over 2000 Maasai women. The program extends beyond basic Swahili literacy skills and trains the women in business skills, HIV education, and land rights.
Photo Credit: Megan Johnson/USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr