Students in Kagera,Tanzania, participate in an informational session as part of a Maternal and Child Survival Program.
Credit: Rachel Chilton/USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050943

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

