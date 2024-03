The President and First Lady in the U.K.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump pose for a photo with The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Woody Johnson, and his wife, Mrs. Suzanne Johnson Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Winfield House in London. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr