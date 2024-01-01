https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050964Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBe Best Bowling with First Lady Melania Trump, White House bowling balls are seen in the newly renovated bowling alley Monday, April 29, 2019, in the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4050964View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBe Best Bowling with First Lady Melania Trump, White House bowling balls are seen in the newly renovated bowling alley Monday, April 29, 2019, in the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMore