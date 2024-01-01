rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050964
Be Best Bowling with First Lady Melania Trump, White House bowling balls are seen in the newly renovated bowling alley…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Be Best Bowling with First Lady Melania Trump, White House bowling balls are seen in the newly renovated bowling alley Monday, April 29, 2019, in the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050964

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Be Best Bowling with First Lady Melania Trump, White House bowling balls are seen in the newly renovated bowling alley Monday, April 29, 2019, in the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

More