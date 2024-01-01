https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050991Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPresident Trump Meets with the Prime Minister of CanadaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs the guest book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4050991View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPresident Trump Meets with the Prime Minister of CanadaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs the guest book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from FlickrMore