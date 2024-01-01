rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4050991
President Trump Meets with the Prime Minister of CanadaCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs the guest book in the…
President Trump Meets with the Prime Minister of Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs the guest book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4050991

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

