Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051001

Editorial use only

Suresnes American Cemetery President Donald J. Trump at the American Commemoration Ceremony at Suresnes American Cemetery Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr

