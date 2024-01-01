rawpixel
Howdy, Modi!
Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India is seen backstage Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at a rally in honor of Prime Minister Modi at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051066

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

