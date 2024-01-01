https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051070Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text#UNGA President Donald J. Trump attends a United Nations event on Religious Freedom Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4051070View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2048 x 1365 px | 300 dpiFree Download#UNGA President Donald J. Trump attends a United Nations event on Religious Freedom Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from FlickrMore