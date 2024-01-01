rawpixel
President Barack Obama warms up before playing a basketball game at Fort McNair in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, May 9, 2009.
(Official White House photo by Pete Souza)

This official White House photograph is being made available for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated or used in materials, advertisements, products, or promotions that in any way suggest approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051079

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

