First Lady Melania Trump in New Hampshire

First Lady Melania Trump meets with Dr. Angela Yerdon-McLeod and nurse Annie Roy, the winner of the 2019 “Excellence in Nursing Awards” by the New Hampshire Nurses Association, during a briefing and capabilities demonstration on the clinical approach to Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in the ICU Simulation Lab at Concord Hospital in Concord, N.H. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr