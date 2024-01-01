rawpixel
President Barack Obama holds a Homeland Security Council meeting to discuss H1N1 flu in the Cabinet Room May 1, 2009…
President Barack Obama holds a Homeland Security Council meeting to discuss H1N1 flu in the Cabinet Room May 1, 2009, including Secretary of Health and Human Services, Kathleen Sebelius, and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051126

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

