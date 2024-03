Kenya Ventilator Training

Dr Mary Mwangi, a Consultant Anesthesiologist from Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, trains health workers on the use of a Zoll Ventilator during a training session at Kenyatta Hospital in Nairobi on 11th November 2020. The United States Government, through USAID, donated 200 brand-new, state-of-the-art ventilators to Kenya to assist with its national response to COVID-19.



Photo credit: USAID. Original public domain image from Flickr