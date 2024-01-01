rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051155
Christmas at the White HouseA member of the White House Pastry Team prepares cookies for the Christmas season Saturday, Nov.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Christmas at the White House
A member of the White House Pastry Team prepares cookies for the Christmas season Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Kitchen of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051155

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

Christmas at the White House
A member of the White House Pastry Team prepares cookies for the Christmas season Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Kitchen of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

More