https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051155Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas at the White HouseA member of the White House Pastry Team prepares cookies for the Christmas season Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Kitchen of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4051155View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 1667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChristmas at the White HouseA member of the White House Pastry Team prepares cookies for the Christmas season Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Kitchen of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMore