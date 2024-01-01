https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051161Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChristmas at the White HouseThe Library of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4051161View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChristmas at the White HouseThe Library of the White House is decorated for the Christmas season Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMore