Jan. 17, 2013, "The President sings 'Happy Birthday' to the First Lady after greeting inaugural brunch guests in the Blue Room of the White House. Of course, the First Lady's new hairstyle attracted a lot of attention."


(Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

This official White House photograph is being made available only for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way and may not be used in commercial or political materials, advertisements, emails, products, promotions that in any way suggests approval or endorsement of the President, the First Family, or the White House. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051169

Editorial use only

