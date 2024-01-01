rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051173
Obama busting out in laughter as he and Mrs. Obama recorded a holiday video message in the Map Room of the White House.
Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051173

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

