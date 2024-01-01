https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051213Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Congressional Baseball Game Minority Whip Steve Scalise up at bat at the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park Wednesday June 26, 2019 (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4051213View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2000 x 1333 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Congressional Baseball Game Minority Whip Steve Scalise up at bat at the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park Wednesday June 26, 2019 (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMore