President Trump and First Lady Melania Attend a Sumo Tournament

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, joined by the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife, Mrs. Akie Abe, watch a sumo tournament Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium in Tokyo. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr