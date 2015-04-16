April 16, 2015: "The President was about to sign H.R. 2 Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 in the Rose Garden of the White House so we had Lawrence Jackson pre-position on the roof of the Colonnade and he captured this picturesque scene of the President walking to the signing table."

(Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)



