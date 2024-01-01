rawpixel
President Trump and the First Lady in IndiaPresident Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk through the Great…
President Trump and the First Lady in India
President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk through the Great Gate Arch of the Taj Mahal Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Agra, India. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051256

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

