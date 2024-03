President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's Trip to the United Kingdom

President Donald J. Trump talks with Queen Elizabeth II as they and other D-Day Commemoration leaders gather for a group photo Tuesday, June 4, 2019, prior to the Commemoration Ceremony honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Porstmouth. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead). Original public domain image from Flickr