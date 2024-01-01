rawpixel
First Lady Michelle Obama hugs a supporter during her visit to the Department of Homeland Security in Washington, D.C., April 14, 2009.

(Official White House Photo by Samantha Appleton)

This official White House photograph is being made available for publication by news organizations and/or for personal use printing by the subject(s) of the photograph. The photograph may not be manipulated in any way or used in materials, advertisements, products, or promotions that in any way suggest approval or endorsement of the President, First Family, or the White House.
Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
4051282

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

