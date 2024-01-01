https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051287Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeptember 11, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump bow their heads during a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in honor of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 4051287View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2500 x 1667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeptember 11, President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump bow their heads during a moment of silence on the South Lawn of the White House Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in honor of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks). Original public domain image from FlickrMore