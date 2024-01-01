rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4051289
President Trump Returns to D.C.A U.S. Marine holds on to his hat as Marine One approaches for landing Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

President Trump Returns to D.C.
A U.S. Marine holds on to his hat as Marine One approaches for landing Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
4051289

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

President Trump Returns to D.C.
A U.S. Marine holds on to his hat as Marine One approaches for landing Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian). Original public domain image from Flickr

More